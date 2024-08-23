Cardinals vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Minnesota to face the Twins at 8:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Andre Pallante (STL) vs. David Festa (MIN)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 63-64 straight up this year. St. Louis is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 63-64 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 71-56 straight up this year. Minnesota is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 61-66 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 St. Louis Cardinals (+120) at 922 Minnesota Twins (-142); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Apple TV+

Cardinals vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado drove in his team’s final run in their 3-0 win over the Brewers on Thursday afternoon. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the former Rocky went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Across 502 plate appearances this season, Arenado is batting .271 with 14 homers, 60 RBIs, and an OPS of .730. Nolan Arenado is batting .326 with an OPS of .979 over the past 15 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Friday night.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins right fielder Matt Wallner went deep in his team’s 11-4 win over the Padres on Wednesday night. In that game, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Wallner is batting .256 with 8 homers, 24 RBIs, and a .962 OPS across 144 plate appearances. Matt Wallner is batting .272 with a 1.013 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the Twins outfielder relevant for DFS purposes against Cardinals righty Andre Pallante on Friday night.

Cardinals vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 27-35 straight up after a win this season.

St. Louis is 19-25 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Minnesota is 41-29 straight up after a win this season.

Minnesota is 30-19 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Prediction

Minnesota will use right-handed starter David Festa against St. Louis on Friday. Festa is a rookie who has made 7 starts this season. The 24-year-old from Verona, NJ had a bumpy start to his MLB career. In Festa’s first two starts, he gave up 12 runs in 10 innings of work. Since then, he’s pitched much better.

In each of David Festa’s last 5 starts, he has held the opponent to 2 runs or fewer. He’s been especially good this month. In 3 August starts, Festa is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 18-5. Friday night is a good spot for the Twins rookie right-hander as he’s facing a Cardinals offense that ranks 24th in runs scored this season. I like David Festa to pitch well and the Twins to grab an outright win over the Cardinals in Minneapolis on Friday night. Minnesota on the money line is the pick.

Cardinals vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -142