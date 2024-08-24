Cardinals vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday night on MLB Network. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Sonny Gray (STL) vs. Pablo Lopez (MIN)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 64-64 straight up this year. St. Louis is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 64-64 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 71-57 straight up this year. Minnesota is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 61-67 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 St. Louis Cardinals (+120) at 976 Minnesota Twins (-143); o/u 7.5

7:10 PM ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan reached base 3 times in his club’s 6-1 win over the Twins on Friday night. In that contest, the left-handed hitter from Enterprise, AL went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a stolen base, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Donovan is batting .266 with 10 homers, 56 RBIs, and a .726 OPS across 519 plate appearances. Brendan Donovan is hitting .295 over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers recorded 40% of his team’s hits in their 6-1 loss to the Cardinals on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, Jeffers went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Across 372 plate appearances this year, the 6’4” right-handed hitter is batting .237 with 20 homers, 59 RBIs, and a .790 OPS. Ryan Jeffers is hitting .455 with an OPS of 1.811 over the past 7 days. That fact means that he could be worthy of DFS consideration if he draws another start behind the plate on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 28-35 straight up after a win this season.

St. Louis is 20-25 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Minnesota is 29-27 straight up after a loss this season.

Minnesota is 30-20 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Prediction

The Twins will send 6’4” right-hander Pablo Lopez to the hill for this game. He had a bumpy start to the season as he posted an an ERA of over 4.80 in April, May, and June. Since the calendar flipped to July, Lopez has been much better. Since July 5th, Pablo Lopez is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.64 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.5. The 28-year-old from Venezuela was getting unlucky in the first half of the season, as his expected numbers were much better than his actual statistics. Lopez has seen some predictable positive regression in the second half of the season. Pablo Lopez has thrown 13 quality starts in 25 outings this year. I believe he will toss another quality start on Saturday, and the Twins will win the game outright. I’m taking Minnesota on the money line in this one.

Cardinals vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -143