Cardinals vs. Royals Prediction: Can St. Louis win the I-70 Series?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Royals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Noah Cameron (KC)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 25-20 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 27-18 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 25-21 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 23-23 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 St. Louis Cardinals (+108) at 970 Kansas City Royals (-126); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Saturday, May 17, 2025

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Cardinals vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Royals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 10-3 win over the Royals on Friday night. In that game, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Herrera is batting .419 with 5 homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.387 in 43 at-bats. Ivan Herrera is hitting .455 this month, making him an appealing DFS option on Saturday night.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. reached base twice in his team’s 10-3 loss to the Cardinals on Friday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the 2024 MLB batting champion went 2 for 4 with a triple, a stolen base, and a run scored. Witt is hitting .316 with 5 homers, 25 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .917 in 177 at-bats this year. The Colleyville, TX, native is hitting .333 with a .942 OPS in home games this season. That fact makes Bobby Witt Jr. worth a look in most DFS formats this weekend.

Cardinals vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games against Kansas City.

St. Louis is 51-55 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Kansas City is 16-8 straight up as the home team this season.

Kansas City is 13-8 straight up as a favorite this season.

Cardinals vs. Royals Betting Prediction

I like the Royals in this matchup. Kansas City has several relevant numbers on their side ahead of Game 2 of the I-70 Series on Saturday. The Royals are 12-7 straight up as a home favorite and 4-3 straight up in interleague games this season. What’s more, Kansas City is 15-13 straight up in non-division games and 23-20 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. The Royals have lost 5 out of 6, but they’re too talented to stay down for much longer. The pick is Kansas City -126 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -126