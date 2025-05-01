Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction: Can the Reds earn a series split?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 12:40 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a 4-game set. Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Reds betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (STL) vs. Andrew Abbott (CIN)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 14-17 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 15-16 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 16-15 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 17-14 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 St. Louis Cardinals (+105) at 954 Cincinnati Reds (-125); o/u 8.5

12:40 PM ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 9-1 win over the Reds on Wednesday. In that game, the former Chicago Cub went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Contreras is batting .222 with 3 homers, 12 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .642. Willson Contreras is hitting .320 in his last 7 games, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal had his team’s only extra-base hit in their 9-1 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. In 64 at-bats this year, Espinal is hitting .313 with 4 RBIs and an OPS of .746. Santiago Espinal is hitting .333 against lefties this season. That fact makes the middle infielder worth considering for DFS purposes against Cardinals lefty starter Matthew Liberatore on Thursday.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against Cincinnati.

St. Louis is 5-4 straight up in division games this season.

Cincinnati is 7-8 straight up as the home team this season.

Cincinnati is 29-33 straight up in division games since the start of last season.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Prediction

I like St. Louis in this matchup. The Cardinals will trot out left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore for this matinee showdown. He’s been solid so far in 2025. In 5 starts, Liberatore is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, a 14.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.1 strikeouts-per-9-innings, and an opponent batting average of .235. Additionally, current Reds hitters are only batting .167 in 18 career at-bats against Matthew Liberatore. I think the 25-year-old from Peoria, AZ, tosses his fifth quality start of the season on Thursday as the Cardinals secure an outright road win. The pick is St. Louis +105 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +105