Cardinals vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Boston win at Fenway Park?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Andre Pallante (STL) vs. Richard Fitts (BOS)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 4-3 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 4-4 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 6-2 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

973 St. Louis Cardinals (+105) at 974 Boston Red Sox (-124); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Friday. In that game, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a home run, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Donovan is hitting .267 with 2 homers, 6 RBIs, and an OPS of .770 this year. The Enterprise, Alabama native hit .286 with an OPS of .797 against right-handed pitching last year. That fact makes Brendan Donovan worth a look in most DFS formats against Boston righty starter Richard Fitts.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had a big day at the plate in his club’s 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Story is batting .250 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .740. Trevor Story hit .286 in April last year, making him worthy of DFS consideration in most formats on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 39-43 straight up as the road team since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Boston is 3-0 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

Boston is 73-71 straight up when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

Boston’s offense has exploded in their last 2 games. The Red Sox beat Baltimore 8-4 on Thursday then trounced the Cardinals 13-9 on Friday. Boston added third baseman Alex Bregman and rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to an already potent lineup, and the early results have been promising.

I think St. Louis’ pitching staff has all kinds of problems, and those problems will be too much to overcome against a stellar offense in a hitter’s park on Saturday. I’m taking the Red Sox. The pick is Boston -124 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -124