Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will St. Louis pull off upset?

The Cardinals vs. Pirates series continues on Wednesday night when Miles Mikolas opposes Jared Jones in the pitching matchup. Will the Cardinals make it two straight at PNC Park? Or is there a better bet tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 St. Louis Cardinals (+110) at 952 Pittsburgh Pirates (-130); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals vs. Pirates: Bettors Backing Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gorman hits grand slam in Cards’ win

Nolan Gorman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Gorman’s home run was a 415-foot shot for his 17th of the season to go along with 41 RBIs. However, he also struck out twice and came into today with a 36.5 percent strikeout rate. In his last 35 games, Gorman is hitting just .177/.241/.411 with a 36.5 percent strikeout rate. However, he also has 10 home runs and five steals over that span, so if you are not in a batting average league or are punting the category, you can likely still roster Gorman.

Suwinski has three-hit night

Jack Suwinski went 3-for-3 with a home run in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. Suwinski had the two hardest-hit balls of the day with a 109.7 mph single and a 107.5 mph home run that traveled 448 feet. It was his seventh big fly of the season and is still hitting under .190 on the year He has started four of the last five games in center field for the Pirates, but he only posted one total hit in the other starts. There remains some potential here, but this might not be Suwinski turning a corner yet.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Pirates are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 29-12 SU in their last 41 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pirates are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games played on a Wednesday

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 12-5 in their last 17 divisional matchups and are 6-2 in their last eight contests when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the Pirates are just 1-4 in their last five games against the Cardinals, are 8-24 in their last 32 matchups played in July and are 4-10 in their last 14 matchups played on a Wednesday.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +110