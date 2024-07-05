Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction: Will over cash in opener?

Sonny Gray will oppose Patrick Corbin in Friday night’s Cardinals vs. Nationals matchup at 6:45 p.m. ET. With little to no value in the moneylines on either side, what’s the best play when it comes to tonight’s 9-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 St. Louis Cardinals (-178) at 954 Washington Nationals (+150); o/u 9

6:45 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Cardinals vs. Nationals: Bettors Backing St. Louis in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pages hits go-ahead double to help Cards win

Pedro Pages hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning to help the Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Pirates on Thursday. Pages gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead with his double to score Mike Siani. The backstop has hit just .194/.259/.333 thus far in 2024, and he isn’t going to get enough playing time — nor play well enough when he’s in — to suggest as a fantasy option.

Nats calling up Yepez to face former team

The Washington Post’s Andrew Golden reports the Nationals are calling up first baseman Juan Yepez. Yepez will factor into the Nationals’ plans at first base in the wake of Joey Meneses being optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday’s game. The 26-year-old slugger signed a minor league contract with Washington last December after batting .240/.286/.419 with 14 homers in 104 games for the Cardinals over the previous two years. He’s posted a .795 OPs with 11 homers and three steals in 319 plate appearances over 74 games this season at the Triple-A level. He’s unlikely to make a significant impact for fantasy purposes outside of deeper NL-only formats.

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite

Nationals are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

Cardinals are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played on a Friday

Nationals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Nationals’ last seven games against a league opponent, is 5-1 in their last six contests when facing an opponent from the National League Central and is 7-1 in their last eight meetings with the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9