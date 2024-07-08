Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction: Will over cash yet again?

Will the over cash in yet another Cardinals vs. Nationals matchup when the two teams conclude their series at 4:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park on Monday afternoon? Miles Mikolas will oppose Mitchell Parker in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 St. Louis Cardinals (-108) at 904 Washington Nationals (-108); o/u 9.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Monday, July 8, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Cardinals vs. Nationals: Bettors Backing Washington

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Nationals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Contreras has productive day in win

Willson Contreras went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base in the Cardinals’ 8-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday. Contreras has picked up right where he left off since returning from the IL. His home run was scorched at 108.9 MPH and even his single was sizzled at 105.4 MPH. Few players, let alone catchers, hit the ball as hard and as consistently as Contreras. He’s on pace to put together a huge second half.

Winker has two-hit day in loss to Cards

Jesse Winker went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, and an RBI on Sunday against the Cardinals. Winker continues to mash. His two doubles took his season total to 17 and he has six in his last 23 plate appearances. It was bizarre to watch his downturn over the past few seasons but he seems back to being the patient, all-fields hitter he was when he was at his best.

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Nationals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

Nationals are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is now 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six games overall, is 10-1 in their last 11 meetings versus the Nationals and is 5-1 in their last six road contests. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Nationals’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last seven home matchups and has cashed in five of their last six meetings with the Cardinals at Nationals Park.

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5