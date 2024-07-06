Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction: Will over cash again?

With Lance Lynn set to oppose MacKenzie Gore in the pitching matchup, will the Cardinals vs. Nationals series cash another over ticket for bettors? First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET today at Nationals Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 St. Louis Cardinals (+108) at 954 Washington Nationals (-126); o/u 9

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Cardinals vs. Nationals: Bettors split on Saturday’s matchup

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Contreras hits two-run shot in win

Willson Contreras went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and walk in the Cardinals’ 7-6 win over the Nationals. Contreras’ homer finally brought the Cardinals all the way back after trailing 5-0 early in this game. He has yet to get going after returning from the IL late in June, but the long ball was his second in three games and this was his first multi-hit game since coming back.

Garcia Jr. has four-hit day in loss

Luis García Jr. went 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBI, a run scored, a stolen base, and was caught stealing on Friday against the Cardinals. García was a menace in this one. He had three of the Nationals’ six hardest hit balls and hit four over 99 MPH himself. He now has six hits, three homers, four runs scored, and six RBI over his last two games. A hot streak could be on the way.

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

Nationals are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Washington

Nationals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road contests and is 9-2 in their last 11 matchups played on a Saturday. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Nationals’ last 11 matchups with St. Louis, is 8-3 in their last 11 league contests and is 6-1 in their last seven meetings with an opponent from the National League Central.

Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9