Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction: Will over cash again?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Nationals

    With Lance Lynn set to oppose MacKenzie Gore in the pitching matchup, will the Cardinals vs. Nationals series cash another over ticket for bettors? First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET today at Nationals Park.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 St. Louis Cardinals (+108) at 954 Washington Nationals (-126); o/u 9

    4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Cardinals vs. Nationals: Bettors split on Saturday’s matchup

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Contreras hits two-run shot in win

    Willson Contreras went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and walk in the Cardinals’ 7-6 win over the Nationals. Contreras’ homer finally brought the Cardinals all the way back after trailing 5-0 early in this game. He has yet to get going after returning from the IL late in June, but the long ball was his second in three games and this was his first multi-hit game since coming back.

    Garcia Jr. has four-hit day in loss

    Luis García Jr. went 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBI, a run scored, a stolen base, and was caught stealing on Friday against the Cardinals. García was a menace in this one. He had three of the Nationals’ six hardest hit balls and hit four over 99 MPH himself. He now has six hits, three homers, four runs scored, and six RBI over his last two games. A hot streak could be on the way.

    Cardinals are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

    Nationals are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Washington

    Nationals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road contests and is 9-2 in their last 11 matchups played on a Saturday. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Nationals’ last 11 matchups with St. Louis, is 8-3 in their last 11 league contests and is 6-1 in their last seven meetings with an opponent from the National League Central.

    Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com