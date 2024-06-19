Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Cardinals vs. Marlins

    The Cardinals vs. Marlins series will play a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon at 12:40 p.m. ET. With Kyle Gibson set to oppose Yonny Chirinos in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board this afternoon in Miami?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 St. Louis Cardinals (-174) at 954 Miami Marlins (+146); o/u 8.5

    12:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

    loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

    Cardinals vs. Marlins: Public Bettors Love St. Louis in Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Burleson hits 10th home run in loss

    Alec Burleson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday. It was Burleson’s 10th home run of the season to go along with 25 RBIs. It’s also his fifth home run in June alone. The 25-year-old continues to make a lot of contact while hitting near the top of the Cardinal’s lineup and with the power starting to tick up, he deserves to be in fantasy lineups in almost all league types.

    Sanchez has big night for Marlins

    Jesús Sánchez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, and three RBI in a 9-8 extra-innings win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. Sánchez had three of the four hardest-hit balls on the night with a 112.3 mph single, a 109.9 mph home run that traveled 418 feet, and a 108.3 mph double. The home run was his 5th on the season to go along with 27 RBI. The 26-year-old has a 12 percent barrel rate on the season and has been making tremendous quality of contact that supports much better results. As a result, both his xBA and xSLG and well ahead of his surface-level stats. It feels like a hot stretch is in the making, but he does sit against all left-handed pitchers which can sometimes hurt his ability to get into a rhythm,

    Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Marlins are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games

    Cardinals are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games against Miami

    Marlins are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games at home

    Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 7-2 in the Cardinals’ last nine games overall, is 15-6 in their last 21 league matchups and is 6-2 in their last eight road contests when playing on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under has cashed in seven out of Miami’s last 10 games when playing on a Wednesday.

    Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

