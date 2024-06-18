Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Marlins series continues in Miami on Tuesday night where Lance Lynn will oppose Roddery Munoz in the pitching matchup. Will the Cardinals make it two straight against the last-place Marlins? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 St. Louis Cardinals (-146) at 904 Miami Marlins (+124); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Cardinals vs. Marlins: Public Bettors Love St. Louis again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Winn clobbers go-ahead two-run homer

Masyn Winn clobbered a go-ahead two-run homer in the 12th inning on Monday, lifting the Cardinals to a 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Marlins. Leading off for the sixth straight game, Winn came through with a clutch extra-inning blast off Marlins reliever A.J. Puk to put the Cardinals ahead for good in a back-and-forth affair at loanDepot park. It was his fourth long ball of the season and first time he’s left the yard since June 4.

Chisholm Jr. collects two hits in loss

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 2-for-2 with an RBI on Monday in the Marlins’ extra-inning loss to the Cardinals. Chisholm walked three times in the extra-inning marathon, reaching base safely in all five of his plate appearances, but it wasn’t enough as Miami lost for the eighth time in their last 10 games since June 7. He also delivered a game-tying RBI triple against Cardinals starter Sonny Gray in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old outfielder has played almost every game this season for Miami and boasts a .785 OPS with 10 homers and 13 steals through 71 games.

Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Marlins are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of St. Louis’ last 18 games against an opponent in the National League

Marlins are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games played in June

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of St. Louis’ last 12 games

Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals have won five out of their last six games overall, are 4-1 in their last five road contests and are 8-3 in their last 11 matchups when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Marlins are winless in their last six games overall, are 2-12 in their last 14 games and are 6-17 in their last 23 games against the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -146