Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Justin Steele (CHC)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 57-54 straight up this year. St. Louis is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 56-55 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 54-59 straight up this year. Chicago is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 53-60 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 St. Louis Cardinals (+130) at 960 Chicago Cubs (-155); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: ESPN

Cardinals vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 5-4 win over the Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, Arenado went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. For the season, the former member of the Rockies is batting .266 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs, and a .705 OPS across 435 plate appearances. Nolan Arenado is hitting .289 with a .730 OPS over the past 30 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday night.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch went deep in his team’s 5-4 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. In that contest, Busch went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. The 6’1” left-handed hitter is having a breakout season in 2024. Busch is batting .260 with 15 homers, 43 RBIs, and an OPS of .809 across 392 plate appearances this year. Michael Busch is batting .294 with an OPS of .848 during night games this year, making him worth a look in DFS as the Cubs play on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 31-28 straight up as an underdog this season.

St. Louis is 55-49 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Chicago is 16-26 straight up in division games this season.

Chicago is 23-26 straight up as a favorite this season.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

St. Louis will start right-hander Miles Mikolas on Sunday night. He’s been better on the road than at home this season. In 10 home starts, Mikolas is 1-4 with a 6.38 ERA a 5.9 K/9, a K-BB of 3.6, and an opponent batting average of .288. In 12 road starts, the big righty is 7-4 with a 3.89 ERA, a 6.1 K/9, a K-BB of 4.7, and an opponent batting average of .263.

For what it’s worth, Miles Mikolas has a 4.76 ERA during night games and a 5.19 ERA during day games this season. Sunday’s contest will be a night game on the road for the Jupiter, FL native, and that should work to Miles Mikolas’ advantage. I’m taking the Cardinals on the money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +130