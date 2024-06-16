Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Cubs series heads into a rubber match on Sunday when Miles Mikolas opposes Jameson Taillon in the pitching matchup. With the number sitting at 11 runs, is the total too high for today’s rivalry clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 St. Louis Cardinals (+114) at 902 Chicago Cubs (-134); o/u 11

1:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Cardinals vs. Cubs: Bettors leaning St. Louis in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pallante charged with two runs

Andre Pallante was charged with two runs (one earned) over 3 1/3 innings on Saturday in a loss to the Cubs. Pallante turned in a perfect opening frame before engineering a masterful escape after giving up back-to-back hits to open the second inning. He got into trouble in the fourth inning after giving up consecutive hits to open the frame and was lifted for reliever Chris Roycroft after striking out Ian Happ and wound up being charged with a pair of runs following his departure. He struck out four and didn’t hand out a free pass. The 25-year-old righty figures to continue operating in a swingman-type role for the Cardinals moving forward.

Happ hits three-run homer in win

Ian Happ went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer on Saturday, propelling the Cubs to a 5-1 victory over the division-rival Cardinals. Happ extended Chicago’s lead to a commanding four-run margin with a three-run blast off Cardinals lefty reliever John King with two outs in the seventh inning. It was his seventh round-tripper of the season and first time he’s gone deep since May 31.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cubs are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of St. Louis’ last 16 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under has cashed in six straight St. Louis games and in 14 of 19 overall for the Cardinals. The under is also 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 road contests, is 13-3 in their last 16 games against a National League opponent and is 17-6 in their last 24 divisional matchups. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven meetings with St. Louis and is 5-0 in their last five divisional matchups.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 11