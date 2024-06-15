Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Cubs series continues from Wrigley Field at 2:20 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. With Andre Pallante opposing Shota Imanaga in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s divisional matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 St. Louis Cardinals (+142) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-168); o/u 8

2:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Cardinals vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pages hits first big-league home run

Pedro Pagés hit his first big-league homer Friday against the Cubs. In the top of the eighth, Pagés hit a ball to left at 102.5 mph with a 32-degree launch angle and got it just into the basket over Ian Happ’s outstretched glove. 10 minutes later, Patrick Wisdom hit a ball to the same area at 111.0 mph with a 33-degree launch angle and somehow came up just short. Pagés’ homer came in his 39th career plate appearance. He’s batting .125 while splitting time with Iván Herrera behind the plate for the Cardinals.

Hendricks solid in relief on Friday

Kyle Hendricks pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings after replacing an injured Jordan Wicks in the second Friday against the Cardinals. Hendricks struck out just one, but he walked none and allowed only one hard-hit ball. One imagines Wicks will join Ben Brown on the IL tomorrow, likely resulting in Hendricks’ return to the rotation. That doesn’t make him a fantasy option, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he does a better job of holding his own this time around.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of St. Louis’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 15 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 13-5 in the Cardinals’ last 18 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 road games and is 12-3 in their last 15 league games. On the other side, the under is a perfect 7-for-7 in the Cubs’ last seven games, is 5-1 in their last six meetings with the Cardinals and is 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8