    Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Milwaukee take down St. Louis again?

    Cardinals vs. Brewers

    The Cardinals vs. Brewers series continues on Tuesday night from American Family Field. With Steven Matz set to come off the injured list to oppose Aaron Civale in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 7:40 p.m. ET in Milwaukee?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    St. Louis Cardinals (+132) at Milwaukee Brewers (-143); o/u 8

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Cardinals vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Adames hits three-run homer vs. Cards

    Willy Adames went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run against the Cardinals on Monday. Adames’ home run was his 29th of the year. He hit a three-run shot off Andre Pallante in the first inning. He’s been a catalyst for the Brewers and an absolute steal for fantasy managers this season. Adames is 30-for-102 (.294) with 12 home runs and 28 RBI in his last 27 games. He’s hitting .255 with an .812 OPS and 99 RBI on the year.

    Goldschmidt intends to continue playing in 2025

    Free agent-to-be Paul Goldschmidt said he intends to continue playing in 2025. Goldschmidt’s disappointing season, which almost surely will produce the worst OPS of his career (.712 right now), prompted the question. After all, he is about to turn 37, and he’s unsigned beyond this year. Goldschmidt, though, wants to keep going. He might have to settle for a one-year deal in free agency.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’s last 5 games on the road

    Milwaukee is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    Milwaukee is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

    Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Milwaukee. When he’s not hurt (which isn’t often), Matz just isn’t good. He had an okay stretch a year ago for the Cardinals, but then he was promptly injured and had to be shut down again. He hasn’t pitched since April 30 when he allowed four runs on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings versus the Tigers. In his five starts this season, he’s averaged 4 1/3 innings, 6.4 hits allowed and 4.0 runs. Before being shut down for months on end, he had allowed home runs in three straight starts. Fade him and the Cardinals tonight in Milwaukee.

    Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers -150

