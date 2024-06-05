Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Houston will go for a sweep of St. Louis when the Cardinals vs. Astros series concludes at 2:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon. With little value in the moneylines for either team, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the 8.5-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

973 St. Louis Cardinals (+140) at 974 Houston Astros (-166); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Cardinals vs. Astros: Public Bettors Love Houston in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Winn has three-hit night in loss

Masyn Winn went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Astros. Winn hit his third homer of the season on Tuesday against the Astros when he took reliever Parker Mushinski deep on a 381-foot shot to left-center field. Winn has hit safely in three-straight games and is now slashing .333/.389/.533 in the month of June through four games.

Diaz’s big fly leads to Astros’ victory

Yainer Diaz went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Cardinals. Diaz put the exclamation point on a four-run third for the Astros when he sent a 367-foot shot to deep right field to put the Astros up 6-1. The homer marked Diaz’s fifth of the season, as he’s now homered in back-to-back games while driving in five runs over that span. Diaz’s three-RBI performance upped his RBI total to 28 on the season, which is good for fourth-most on the team this season.

Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Astros are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Astros are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Cardinals’ last five games against the Astros and is 17-7 in their last 24 meetings with Houston at Minute Maid Park. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Astros’ last five interleague games and is 4-1 in their last games against an opponent from the National League Central Division.

Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5