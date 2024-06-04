Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Astros series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night from Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. With Andre Pallante toeing the rubber for the Cardinals and Spencer Arrighetti for the Astros, what’s the best value for bettors tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 St. Louis Cardinals (+126) at 928 Houston Astros (-148); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Cardinals vs. Astros: Public Bettors Love Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gorman hits two more home runs

Nolan Gorman went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs against the Astros on Monday. The two home runs give Gorman 13 on the season. He’s now hit three home runs in his last two games. Gorman isn’t going to provide a good average. He’s hitting .230 and his career average is .230. Gorman can hit the stuffing out of the ball, though. He had 27 home runs in 119 games last year and is on pace to push for 30 home runs this year.

Alvarez hits two-run dinger in comeback win

Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and a two-run home run against the Cardinals on Monday. The home run was Alvarez’ 12th of the season. He took Kyle Gibson deep in the third inning to put the Astros on the board and later scored on an RBI single by Jake Meyers. Alvarez’ 143 wRC+ this year is good, but it’s still below the 170 wRC+ he had last year and his career 162 wRC+.

Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Houston

Astros are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Houston

Astros are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in June

Cardinals vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of the Astros’ last eight games, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 10-2 in the Astros’ last 12 games overall, has cashed in four out of their last five home games and is 11-4 in their last 15 interleague games.

Cardinals vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5