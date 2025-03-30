Brewers vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Brewers avoid sweep?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees cover the run-line as home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Aaron Civale (MIL) vs. Marcus Stroman (NYY)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 0-2 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 0-2 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 2-0 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 2-0 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Milwaukee Brewers (+118) at 972 New York Yankees (-138); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Brewers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang scored one-third of his team’s runs in their 20-9 blowout loss to the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 25-year-old lefthanded hitter went 1 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. Turang is hitting .250 with 1 homer, 3 RBIs, and an OPS of .847 this season. Brice Turang hit all 7 of his home runs against right-handed pitching last season, making him an intriguing DFS option against Yankees righty starter Marcus Stroman on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge went nuclear in his club’s 20-9 win over the Brewers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the two-time MVP went 4 for 6 with 3 homers, a double, 8 RBIs, and 4 runs scored. Judge is hitting .500 with 3 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of 2.100 this season. Aaron Judge hit .326 with an OPS of 1.132 against right-handed pitching last season. That fact makes him worth a look in DFS on Sunday against Brewers right-handed starter Aaron Civale.

Brewers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The over is 85-71-11 in Milwaukee’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 27-16-5 in Milwaukee’s interleague games since the beginning of last season.

New York is 55-48 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

New York is 75-68 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees beat the Brewers in their opener 4-2 on Thursday. Then New York walloped Milwaukee on Saturday by a score of 20-9. In the latter contest, New York hit 9 home runs, including 4 bombs in the first inning. The Bronx Bombers are using new bats this season that were developed by their analytics department. The bats have been designed to put more wood lower on the barrel, to increase the size of the bats’ “sweet spot.” The early results have been staggering. New York is second in the MLB in home runs this season, and the Yankees lead the majors in slugging percentage through two contests. New York likely won’t hit 9 home runs or score 20 runs against Milwaukee on Sunday, but in order to cover the run line, I doubt they’ll have to. The pick is New York -1.5 runs at +155 odds over Milwaukee at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -1.5 (+155)