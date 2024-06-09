Brewers vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brewers vs. Tigers series will draw to a close on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. With the Tigers listed as a heavy favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet on the board today in Detroit?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Milwaukee Brewers (+140) at 976 Detroit Tigers (-166); o/u 8

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Brewers vs. Tigers: Public Bettors backing Detroit in series finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yelich collects two hits in loss

Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs on Saturday afternoon, propelling the Brewers to a 5-4 victory over the Tigers in Motown. Yelich opened the scoring in the ballgame with an RBI single off of Casey Mize that plated Brice Turang in the first inning. He then drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Yelich also reached on an infield single in the fifth inning and swiped second base, but the Brewers couldn’t cash him in. With his two-hit attack, the dynamic 32-year-old outfielder is now hitting .333/.414/.532 with six homers, 29 RBI and 10 stolen bases in what has been an impressive all-around season.

Baddoo feels soreness in knee

Akil Baddoo reported feeling soreness in his knee following a collision with Colt Keith during Saturday’s loss to the Brewers. Keith seemed to take the brunt of the collision in shallow right field — and was removed from the game — but it sounds like Baddoo got a bit banged up as well. He should be considered day-to-day.

Brewers vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

Tigers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League

Brewers are 28-12 SU in their last 40 games against an opponent in the American League

Tigers are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games played on a Sunday

Brewers vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Brewers’ last five interleague matchups, is 10-3 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the American League Central and is 16-5 in the Tigers’ last 21 games overall. The total has also gone over in five out of the Tigers’ last six home matchups, is 9-3 in their last 12 interleague contests and is 16-6 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the National League Central.

Brewers vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8