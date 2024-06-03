Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Brewers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Phillies

    The Brewers vs. Phillies series will being on Monday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. With virtually zero value in the moneyline, what is the smart play when it comes to the 8.5-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Milwaukee Brewers (+176) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-210); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Brewers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chourio hits home run in win vs. Sox

    Jackson Chourio went 2-for-4 with a home run on three RBI in a 6-3 win over the White Sox on Sunday. Chourio got the Brewers on the board in the second inning by socking a three-run home run 385 feet at 102.5 mph off the bat. It was his sixth home run of the season, and he now has 19 RBI on the year. Chourio has an elevated strikeout rate which has helped keep his batting average down, but he has shown a fantasy-friendly profile with the six home runs and seven steals. It may not fully click this year for the 20-year-old, but the future is certainly bright.

    Stott drives in a pair of runs in loss

    Bryson Stott drove in a pair of runs and swiped two bases as the Phillies fell to the Cardinals in 10 innings on Sunday night. Stott drew a walk off of Lance Lynn in the opening inning and swiped second base, but the Phillies were unable to cash him in. He then tied the game up and chased Lynn with a two-run single in the fifth inning. Stott then deftly nabbed second base again, but the Phillies once again couldn’t score him. The 26-year-old infielder is now hitting .239/.340/.372 with five long balls, 32 RBI and 16 stolen bases on the season.

    Brewers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

    Phillies are 33-11 SU in their last 44 games

    Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Philadelphia

    Phillies are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

    Brewers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games overall, is 11-4 in their last 11 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central and is 11-3 in their last 14 games played in June dating back to last season. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Brewers’ last seven road games versus the Phillies and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Monday.

    Brewers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

