    Brewers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Phillies
    Phillies Nick Castellanos at bat against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Philadelphia.

    With Aaron Ashby set to oppose Aaron Nola in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday afternoon’s Brewers vs. Phillies series finale? First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Milwaukee Brewers (+154) at 956 Philadelphia Phillies (-184); o/u 9

    4:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Brewers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ashby set to start on Wednesday

    Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Aaron Ashby could start on Wednesday against the Phillies. Ashby has already joined the Brewers in Philadelphia and appears to be an option to take the ball for Wednesday’s series finale at Citizens Bank Park. The 26-year-old lefty hasn’t been lights-out this season at Triple-A Nashville, but Milwaukee doesn’t have a ton of options with Robert Gasser (elbow), Joe Ross (back), Jakob Junis (shoulder, head) and DL Hall (knee) all sidelined due to injury.

    Castellanos delivers game-winning single

    Nick Castellanos delivered a game-winning single in the 10th inning on Tuesday, powering the Phillies to a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Brewers. Castellanos snapped a 1-1 stalemate in extra-innings with a walk-off single to right field off Brewers reliever Joel Payamps. It was his lone hit in three at-bats, although he did draw a pair of walks in the extra-inning marathon.

    Brewers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Phillies are 35-11 SU in their last 46 games

    Brewers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Phillies are 22-3 SU in their last 25 games at home

    Brewers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Brewers’ last eight games against the Phillies, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 9-3 in their last 12 road meetings with Philadelphia. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Phillies’ last 12 games overall, has cashed in five out of their last six home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 league games.

    Brewers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9

