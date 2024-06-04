Brewers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The best team in the league won again on Monday night when Zack Wheeler helped Philadelphia shutdown Milwaukee. With the Brewers vs. Phillies series continuing at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, what’s the best bet from Citizens Bank Park tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Milwaukee Brewers (+142) at 902 Philadelphia Phillies (-168); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Brewers vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hoskins crushes solo home run in defeat

Rhys Hoskins walloped a solo homer and also stole a base on Monday in the Brewers’ loss to the Phillies. Hoskins walked and stole a base in the early stages of his first appearance back in Philadelphia since departing last offseason for Milwaukee before taking former teammate Zack Wheeler deep in the seventh inning for his 10th round-tripper of the season, breaking up a potential shutout in the process. The 31-year-old slugger missed a couple weeks last month with a hamstring strain, but hasn’t skipped a beat with four hits in 11 at-bats over three contests since returning.

Dahl hits solo home run in win

David Dahl went 2-for-3 with a solo homer on Monday, powering the Phillies to a 3-1 victory over the Brewers. Dahl made an immediate impact in his Phillies debut, taking Brewers reliever Bryse Wilson deep in the fourth inning to give Philadelphia a commanding three-run advantage that they wouldn’t relinquish. The 30-year-old former top prospect has bounced around the last couple seasons, but still represents a quality emergency stopgap option at the highest level, even if he’s never quite been able to carve out a permanent role.

Brewers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Phillies are 34-11 SU in their last 45 games

Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Tuesday

Phillies are 21-3 SU in their last 24 games at home

Brewers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Brewers’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against the Phillies and is 4-1 in their last five road contests. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Phillies’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 7-1 in their last eight meetings with the Brewers at Citizens Bank Park.

Brewers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5