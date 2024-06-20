Close Menu
    Brewers vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Padres
    Aug 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    With Bryse Wilson set to oppose Adam Mazur in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Brewers vs. Padres contest? First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Milwaukee Brewers (-110) at 908 San Diego Padres (-106); o/u 8.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Brewers vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Adames produces in narrow win

    Willy Adames went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks in the Brewers’ 2-0 win over the Angels on Wednesday. Adames drew walks in the first and third innings, then gave the Brewers an insurance run in the eighth with a base hit to drive in Christian Yelich from second base. After reaching three times on Wednesday, the 28-year-old ends the day slashing .240/.333/.430 with 12 homers, 52 RBI, and 10 steals across 321 plate appearances.

    Rookie Merrill hits another home run

    Jackson Merrill went 2-for-3 with a solo homer on Wednesday, leading the Padres to a 5-2 victory over the Phillies. Merrill kicked off the scoring in this one with a 401-foot second-inning blast to right field — his eighth big fly of the season — off Phillies starter Ranger Suárez. The 21-year-old rookie sensation has caught fire over the past few days, going deep a whopping five times over his last seven contests since June 12. He also was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning before coming around to score later in the frame on a run-scoring single from Luis Arraez.

    Padres are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday when playing at home

    Brewers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Diego’s last 13 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

    Brewers are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite

    Brewers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 10-1 in their last 11 games played on Thursday and are 11-2 in their last 13 games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Padres are 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven games when playing Milwaukee and are 5-14 in their last 19 home meetings versus the Brewers.

    Brewers vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -110

