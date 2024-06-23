Brewers vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brewers vs. Padres four-game set will come to a close on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park. With Tobias Myers set to oppose Michael King in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Milwaukee Brewers (+110) at 960 San Diego Padres (-130); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Brewers vs. Padres: Public Bettors backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turang singles twice, hits grand slam in loss

Brice Turang singled twice, drew a walk and belted a grand slam on Saturday night as the Brewers were thwarted by the Padres in San Diego. Turang led off the game with a walk but was gunned down by Kyle Higashioka while attempting to steal second base. Then he singled to center in the third inning and was once again cut down trying to nab second base. Turang had been caught stealing just twice all season entering play on Saturday. Then he prevented a shutout with a two-out grand slam off of Jhony Brito in the ninth inning that pulled the Brewers to within two runs at 6-4. With his three-hit effort, the 24-year-old infielder is now hitting .296/.360/.416 with five homers, 31 RBI and 26 stolen bases in 30 attempts on the season.

Merrill has monster night for Padres

Jackson Merrill went 3-for-3, drew a walk and clobbered a three-run homer on Saturday, powering the Padres to a 6-4 victory over the Brewers in San Diego. Merrill smacked a one-out single off of Carlos Rodriguez in the second inning, but was ultimately stranded at third base. The 21-year-old outfielder then broke a scoreless tie with his mammoth 440-foot (105.9 mph EV) three-run blast to center field in the fourth inning. He also singled in the sixth. With his three-hit attack, Merrill is now slashing a robust .290/.327/.444 with 10 homers, 35 RBI and nine stolen bases on the season.

Brewers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Diego’s last 12 games against Milwaukee

Padres are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Milwaukee’s last 12 games against San Diego

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Brewers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 home matchups and are 9-2 in their last 11 meetings with an opponent from the National League Central Division. On the other side, the Brewers are just 1-5 in their last six games against the Padres, are 2-5 in their last seven road matchups and are 1-4 in their last five meetings with the Friars at Petco Park.

Brewers vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -130