    Brewers vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Padres

    The Brewers vs. Padres series continues at 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night from Petco Park. Will the Padres make it three in a row versus the Brewers with another win tonight? Or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Milwaukee Brewers (+100) at 908 San Diego Padres (-118); o/u 9

    7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Brewers vs. Padres: Public Bettors backing San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rea struggles vs. Padres

    Colin Rea gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Padres on Friday. Rea gave up two homers and four more hits — six total, for those who don’t feel like doing math right now — and he didn’t get a single strikeout while issuing two walks. It was a poor outing for the 33-year-old, but one that didn’t affect his win-loss record because of the run support San Diego gave him Friday night. He’ll take a 3.62 ERA into a schedule start against the Rangers.

    Machado collects four hits

    Manny Machado went 4-for-5 with an RBI in a victory Friday over the Brewers. Machado and Jake Cronenworth were the offensive stars for the Padres on Friday; combining to go 9-for-10 in the four-run win. He singled three times and scored two runs while improving his slash to a still-disappointing .263/.318/.387 in 72 games and 204 at-bats.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of San Diego’s last 11 games against Milwaukee

    Padres are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games against San Diego

    Brewers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road

    Brewers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Diego. The Padres are 4-1 in their last five games against the Brewers, are 10-3 in their last 13 home matchups and are 11-4 in their last 15 games against an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League, are 1-6 in their last seven games versus an opponent from the National League West and are 1-6 in their last seven contests when listed as an underdog.

    Brewers vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -118

