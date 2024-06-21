Brewers vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brewers vs. Padres series continues at 9:40 p.m. ET on Friday evening when Colin Rea opposes Dylan Cease in the pitching matchup. With the Padres listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the best bet tonight from Petco Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Milwaukee Brewers (+130) at 958 San Diego Padres (-154); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Brewers vs. Padres: Public Bettors leaning towards Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gasser to underdog season-ending surgery

Robert Gasser will undergo season-ending left elbow surgery on Monday. The expectation all along was that Gasser was probably finished for the year, but the fact that he’s elected to undergo surgery — either a full Tommy John or less invasive internal brace procedure (A.K.A. the Seth Maness procedure) — following multiple medical opinions means he’ll miss at least the first half of the 2025 campaign as well. It’s a significant loss for Milwaukee’s starting pitching depth as he was just starting to establish himself at the highest level. There should be an exact timetable following next week’s procedure.

Cronenworth hits walkoff homer

Jake Cronenworth hit a walkoff homer off Joel Payamps as the Padres edged the Brewers 7-6 on Thursday. Payamps couldn’t possibly have made a worse 3-2 pitch, and Cronenworth deposited the breaking ball 355 feet down the right field line for his 11th homer of the year. That’s one more in 74 games this season than he had in 127 games last year Cronenworth had been in a little 2-for-24 slump since his previous homer on June 11.

Brewers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 18-2 SU in their last 20 games played on a Friday

The total has gone OVER in 9 of San Diego’s last 12 games against Milwaukee

Padres are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

Brewers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Friday when playing on the road

Brewers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 7-2 in the Brewers’ last nine meetings with an opponent from the National League West, is 21-7 in their last 28 games played on a Friday and is 9-3 in their last 12 games against San Diego. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in their last seven home matchups and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as a favorite.

Brewers vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5