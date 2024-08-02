Brewers vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Washington to face the Nationals at 6:45 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Nationals betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Frankie Montas (MIL) vs. Jake Irvin (WAS)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 61-47 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 57-51 ATS this season.

The Washington Nationals are 49-60 straight up this year. Washington is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Nationals are 61-48 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Milwaukee Brewers (-120) at 956 Washington Nationals (-100); o/u 9.5

6:45 PM ET, Friday, August 2, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

TV: Apple TV+

Brewers vs. Nationals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-2 loss to the Braves on Wednesday. In that game, the former Yankee went 2 for 4 with an RBI while hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order. For the season, Sanchez is batting .226 with 7 homers, 26 RBIs, and a .695 OPS across 173 plate appearances. The 6’2” right-handed hitter is batting .375 with an OPS of .708 over the past 15 days, making Sanchez worth a look in DFS if he draws another start on Friday.

Washington Nationals DFS Spin

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Abrams went 1 for 5 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 450 plate appearances this season, the left-handed hitter from Alpharetta, GA is hitting .256 with 15 homers, 52 RBIs, and an OPS of .785. The 23-year-old former Padre is batting .274 with a .782 OPS during night games this season. That fact makes CJ Abrams worth consideration in most DFS formats.

Brewers vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 30-26 straight up as the road team this season.

Milwaukee is 34-24 straight up as a favorite this season.

Washington is 23-27 straight up as the home team this season.

Washington is 38-51 straight up as an underdog this season.

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Prediction

The Brewers have been one of the surprise contenders in the National League this season. Milwaukee has the third-best straight-up record in the senior circuit at 61-47 this year. Several other numbers point to the Brewers winning this game on Friday.

Milwaukee is 27-19 straight up after a loss and 8-4 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season. What’s more, the Brewers are 56-44 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 38-34 straight up in non-division games this year.

Furthermore, Milwaukee’s current active hitters are batting .317 with a .990 OPS in 41 at-bats against Nats starter Jake Irvin. I believe the Brewers will nab an outright win in starting pitcher Frankie Montas’s team debut in Washington on Friday night.

Brewers vs. Nationals MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -120