Brewers vs. Mets MLB Prediction: Will Milwaukee stay hot with upset win?

The Brewers and Mets will open a new series in Queens, NY on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Freddy Peralta set to oppose Clay Holmes in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Brewers vs. Mets matchup?

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Brewers vs. Mets Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers, who are +110 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Starting Pitchers

Freddy Peralta (MIL)

Record: 8–4, ERA 2.90 — a steady season with strong recent outings (won his last two starts).

Peralta has had success versus the Mets before — 3–0 with a 2.60 ERA in 3 career starts, including outings during the 2024 Wild Card Series.

Clay Holmes (NYM)

Record: 8–4, ERA 2.97 — impressing in his first full season as a starter for the Mets.

Transitioned from a premium reliever/closer (2× All-Star) to starter; Mets expect him to thrive in this role.

Offensive Matchups & Team Form

Milwaukee Offense

Averaging 5.65 runs/game (2nd in MLB), with strong hitting and patience at the plate .

Christian Yelich (16 HR, 60 RBI) and Sal Frelick (.300 AVG) are key contributors.

New York Offense

Juan Soto raking with 20 HR, on a tear through June (11 homers last month).

Pete Alonso (.291 AVG, 65 RBI), Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo adding consistency.

Matchup Takeaways

Pitching edge:

Peralta’s sharp control and past dominance over the Mets suggest slight advantage. Holmes is making strides as a starter and matching Peralta in ERA, so expect a pitcher’s duel.

Lineup balance:

Both teams roll deep offensively. Expect Soto/Yelich and Alonso/Nimmo to swing momentum shifts. Mets’ home crowd could tip the scales with clutch hitting.

Weather factor:

Thunderstorms forecasted could delay the game — fatigue and pitchers’ strategy may shift, possibly benefiting the home bullpen.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Prediction

FOX Sports projects a Mets 5–4 win, under the 8.5 total runs — a tight finish.

The Brewers are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Mets and are red-hot. Overall, Milwaukee has been the better team of late and we’re getting plus odds with the Brew Crew. Let’s roll with the underdog.

Brewers vs. Mets MLB PREDICTION: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +110