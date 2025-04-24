Brewers vs. Giants Prediction: Can the Brewers earn a series split?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tobias Myers (MIL) vs. Landen Roupp (SF)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 13-12 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 11-14 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 16-9 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 14-11 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Milwaukee Brewers (+120) at 902 San Francisco Giants (-141); o/u 7.5

3:45 PM ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Brewers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang drove in all of his team’s runs in their 4-2 loss to the Giants on Wednesday. The 2024 Platinum Glove award winner went 3 for 5 with a double and 2 RBIs. For the season, Turang is hitting .350 with 3 homers, 14 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .845. Brice Turang is batting .407 over his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. The Valencia, Venezuela, native is hitting .258 with 7 homers, 27 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .807 this year. Wilmer Flores is hitting .429 in home games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option at Oracle Park on Thursday.

Brewers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Milwaukee is 6-5 straight up after a loss this season.

San Francisco is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Francisco is 64-65 straight up in National League games since the start of last season.

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Prediction

Milwaukee right-hander Tobias Myers is slated to make his first start of the season on Thursday. He had a tremendous rookie campaign in 2024. In 25 starts last season, Tobias Myers went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and an 8.3 strikeouts-per-9-innings. Myers has spent the first several weeks of this season on the injured list due to an oblique injury. The 26-year-old from Winter Haven, FL, threw 76 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, so he should be able to handle something close to a normal workload on Thursday. I like Tobias Myers’ chances to pitch well and help the Brewers earn an outright road win. The pick is Milwaukee +120 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +120