Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Aaron Civale will oppose Tyler Glasnow in Friday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play tonight from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Milwaukee Brewers (+165) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-180); o/u 8

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 87% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS SPIN

The Brewers dropped to 52-36 after losing to the Brewers 4-3 last night. Andruw Monasterio had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Milwaukee looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers fell to 53-35 after losing to Arizona yesterday. Austin Barnes went 1-3 with a two runs batted in. The Dodgers offense struggled after scoring all 3 runs in the 4th inning. Los Angeles looks to snap a two-game skid as they open up a series with the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers on the run line. Los Angeles has struggled offensively in their past two games, however I think they snap out of it tonight as they get a favorable matchup against Aaron Civale. Civale will be making his first start for Milwaukee after struggling posting a 2-6 record with a 5.07 ERA for Tampa Bay. On the other side is Tyler Glasnow, who has been dominate this season, I fully expect him to deliver another strong start from Dodger stadium on Friday night. Dodgers win by 2+ runs.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Los Angeles -1.5 +115