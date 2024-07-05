Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Brewers vs. Dodgers

    Aaron Civale will oppose Tyler Glasnow in Friday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play tonight from LA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Milwaukee Brewers (+165) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-180); o/u 8

    10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 87% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Milwaukee Brewers DFS SPIN

    The Brewers dropped to 52-36 after losing to the Brewers 4-3 last night. Andruw Monasterio had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Milwaukee looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers fell to 53-35 after losing to Arizona yesterday. Austin Barnes went 1-3 with a two runs batted in. The Dodgers offense struggled after scoring all 3 runs in the 4th inning. Los Angeles looks to snap a two-game skid as they open up a series with the Brewers.

    Los Angeles is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

    Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers on the run line. Los Angeles has struggled offensively in their past two games, however I think they snap out of it tonight as they get a favorable matchup against Aaron Civale. Civale will be making his first start for Milwaukee after struggling posting a 2-6 record with a 5.07 ERA for Tampa Bay. On the other side is Tyler Glasnow, who has been dominate this season, I fully expect him to deliver another strong start from Dodger stadium on Friday night. Dodgers win by 2+ runs.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Los Angeles -1.5 +115

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com