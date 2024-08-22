Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Who wins rubber match?

The Brewers vs. Cardinals series comes to a draw on Thursday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. After the National League Central rivals split the first two games of the series, which side will take the rubber match today from Busch Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers (-125) at St. Louis Cardinals (+105); o/u 7.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 20, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Williams blows save vs. Cards

Devin Williams gave up one hit, three walks, and two runs while recording just two outs in a blown save on Wednesday against the Cardinals. Williams was straight up lost here. He hit the first batter of the inning and wound up throwing just five of his 31 pitches in the strike zone. Yes, five of 31. He nearly wriggled out of the jam before walking Matt Carpenter and Tommy Pham, the eighth and ninth hitters, to allow both runs to score before mercifully being pulled. He’d only walked two batters total in eight innings since coming off the injured list. Just a horrible outing.

Arenado finally does something for Cards

Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, double, and two runs scored in a dramatic 10-6 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. Wow! The Cardinals fought back multiple times before Arenado dropped the hammer on Trevor Megill to win it in the 10th inning. He said after the game that it’s “killing him” to struggle the way he has this year and you could feel the emotion between him and his teammates as they celebrated at home plate. He isn’t wrong about the struggles – it’s bizarre to see Arenado to have just 14 homers and 59 RBI this late in the season – but his OPS is a much more palatable .828 over his last 30 games and perhaps this big moment can catalyze a strong final month.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against Milwaukee.

Brewers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against St. Louis.

Cardinals are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the National League.

Brewers are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games played on a Thursday.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall, are 10-4 in their last 14 road contests and are 5-2 in their last seven divisional matchups. On the other side, the Cardinals are 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 2-9 in their last 11 meetings with the Brewers and are 1-7 in their last eight matchups versus Milwaukee at home.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -125