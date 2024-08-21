Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday night on FS1. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Will the Brewers or Cardinals win outright in this even-odds showdown?

Projected starting pitchers: Tobias Myers (MIL) vs. Kyle Gibson (STL)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 73-52 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 67-58 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 61-64 straight up this year. St. Louis is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 61-64 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Milwaukee Brewers (-110) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 7.5

7:45 PM ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: FS1

Brewers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Cardinals money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher William Contreras had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night. In that game, the right-handed hitter from Venezuela went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Contreras is batting .285 with 17 homers, 72 RBIs, and an OPS of .826 across 537 plate appearances. William Contreras is hitting .306 with an OPS of 1.137 over the past 15 days, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a single, a walk, and a run scored. Across 272 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar is batting .232 with 8 homers, 24 RBIs, and a .709 OPS. Lars Nootbaar is hitting .375 with an OPS of 1.250 over the past 7 days. That fact makes him worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The over is 67-50-8 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

The under is 62-60-3 in St. Louis’s games this season.

St. Louis is 35-28 straight up after a loss this season.

St. Louis is 32-30 straight up as the home team this season.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

St. Louis will be starting 6’6” 200-pound right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson on Wednesday night. The Greenfield, IN native’s numbers are decent this season. Gibson is 7-5 with a 4.26 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and an 8.3 K/9. Perhaps, more importantly, Kyle Gibson has been good in his two starts against the Brewers this year.

In those two starts, Gibson went 11 combined innings and only permitted 3 earned runs. The big righty’s stat line against Milwaukee is pretty good: 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, .162 batting average against, and a K/9 of 8.2. The Cardinals have lost 2 games in a row and have dropped 8 of their last 10 contests, but I like St. Louis and Kyle Gibson to halt the Redbirds’ losing streak on Wednesday. I’m taking the Cardinals on the money line at home in this one.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -110