Brewers vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Colin Rea (MIA) vs. Bryce Elder (ATL)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 62-49 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 58-53 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 60-51 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 50-61 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Milwaukee Brewers (+117) at 958 Atlanta Braves (-140); o/u 8.5

7:20 PM ET, Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: TBS

Brewers vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers right fielder Garrett Mitchell recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. In that contest, the left-handed hitter from Orange, CA went 2 for 3 with a run scored. In 72 plate appearances this year, Mitchell is batting .313 with 1 home run, 6 RBIs, and an OPS of .842. Garrett Mitchell is hitting .320 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes him an interesting DFS play against Braves righty Bryce Elder on Tuesday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves third baseman Austin Riley had a game-high 3 hits in his club’s 7-0 loss to the Marlins on Sunday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the order, Riley went 3 for 4 with a double. The right-handed hitter from Memphis is hitting .261 with 15 homers, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .783 across 411 plate appearances this year. Austin Riley is batting .302 with an OPS of .873 against current active Brewers pitchers in his career. With that in mind, Riley could be worth a look in most DFS formats.

Brewers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Milwaukee is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 28-22 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 32-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder’s season-long numbers aren’t great: 2-4 with a 5.67 ERA, and a 1.54 WHIP. But he’s been very good against the Brewers this season and over his career. Elder’s last start was a road contest in Milwaukee. He went 6.1 innings, giving up 1 run on 5 hits and a walk. He struck out 7 batters in a 5-1 Braves win. In Bryce Elder’s career, current active Brewers players are batting .170 with a .497 OPS against him across 53 at-bats. Those numbers lead me to believe Elder will pitch well enough for Atlanta to earn a much-needed victory. I’m taking the Braves on the money line at home on Tuesday night.

Brewers vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -140