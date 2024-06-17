Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Brewers vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Angels

    Carlos Rodriguez will oppose Jose Soriano in Monday’s pitching matchup at Angel Stadium. With the Brewers listed as a slight road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Anaheim?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Milwaukee Brewers (-107) at 968 Los Angeles Angels (-103); o/u 8.5

    9:38 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

    Angel Stadium, Anaheim

    Brewers vs. Angels Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Milwaukee Brewers DFS SPIN

    The Brewers improved to 42-29 after beating Cincinnati 5-4 on Sunday. Willy Adames delivered a big three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Milwaukee looks for their third consecutive victory on Monday night.

    Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

    Los Angeles dropped to 28-43 on the year after losing to the Giants 13-6 yesterday. Nolan Schanuel hit his eighth home run of the season in Sunday’s contest. Los Angeles looks to get back on track against Milwaukee.

    Los Angeles is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Angels are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Angels.

    Brewers vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Angels in the first five innings. I don’t trust many players on the Angels pitching staff, however Soriano is one of those guys. He is coming off his best performances of the season in Arizona where he pitched eight innings and allowed just two runs. His stuff is nasty, he should give Los Angeles a great chance to go ahead early in this game and for that reason we’ll take the Angels in the first five innings.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Angels F5 -125

