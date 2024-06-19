Brewers vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Anaheim to face the L.A. Angels at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Angels betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. Tyler Anderson (LAA)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 43-30 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 39-34 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Angels are 29-44 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Angels are 41-32 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Angels Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Milwaukee Brewers (-162) at 980 Los Angeles Angels (+137); o/u 8.5

9:38 PM ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Brewers vs. Angels Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio had a big game in his team’s 6-3 win over the Angels on Tuesday night. In that game, the 20-year-old rookie went 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored, and 3 RBIs. Chourio is slashing .224/.275/.358 this year with 6 doubles, 7 homers, 27 RBIs, and 8 stolen bases. Chourio has been hitting well in the last two weeks. Over the past 15 days, he’s batting .267 with a double, a homer, 5 RBIs, and an OPS of .771. Jackson Chourio could be a nice cheaper outfield option in DFS if he draws another start on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Angels DFS Spin

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel did damage out of the leadoff spot on Tuesday. The left-handed hitter from Boca Raton went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a walk in his club’s 6-3 loss to Milwaukee. Schanuel is hitting .233 with 8 homers, and 25 RBIs with a .675 OPS this season. He’s been on fire over the last week. Over the past 7 days, Nolan Schanuel is slashing .333/.484/.500 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, 5 runs scored, 7 walks, and a stolen base. If you’d like a cost-effective option at first base in DFS, you could do worse than Nolan Schanuel on Wednesday.

Brewers vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 23-19 straight up after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 21-18 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 12-24 straight up as the home team this season.

Los Angeles is 25-37 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Prediction

After getting swept by the Phillies in early June, the Brewers have won three straight series since then. Milwaukee took 2 out of 3 from Detroit, Toronto, and Cincinnati. If the Brewers beat the Angels on Wednesday night, they will have beaten the Angels 2 out of 3 times, and that would be their fourth straight series win in a row. Several numbers indicate that Milwaukee has the edge on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 23-13 straight up as a favorite and 35-28 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Milwaukee is also 39-29 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 20-14 straight up in interleague games in 2024. The fact that the Brewers will be sending their ace, Freddy Peralta to the hill on Wednesday makes the case for Milwaukee nearly overwhelming. I like the Brewers to win the game outright on the road in the rubber match of their series against the Angels.

Brewers vs. Angels MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -162