Brewers vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Anaheim to face the L.A. Angels at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Angels betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Tobias Myers (MIL) vs. Jose Soriano (LAA)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 42-30 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 38-34 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Angels are 29-43 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Angels are 41-31 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Angels Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Milwaukee Brewers (-136) at 930 Los Angeles Angels (+115); o/u 8.5

9:38 PM ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Brewers vs. Angels Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang did some damage out of the leadoff spot in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Angels on Monday. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Corona, California went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Turang is in the midst of a breakout campaign as he’s slashing .291/.359/.406 with 13 doubles, 4 homers, 25 RBIs, 35 runs scored, and 26 stolen bases in 2024. Turang is hitting .350 with a .916 OPS on the road this year, which makes him worthy of DFS consideration on the road in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Angels DFS Spin

Angels shortstop Zach Neto had a nice game at the plate on Monday night. In that contest, the 6’0” 185-pound Miami native went 1 for 3 with a home run, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Neto is hitting .249 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs, and a .737 OPS this year. What’s more, Zach Neto is hitting .275 with an OPS of .781 at home this season. The fact that the Angels are home on Tuesday means Neto could be a nice high-ceiling option in most DFS formats.

Brewers vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 18-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Milwaukee is 19-14 straight up in interleague games this season.

Los Angeles is 9-19 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 26-41 when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Prediction

Milwaukee may have dropped Game 1 of this series on Monday, but several numbers indicate that they’ll bounce back in Game 2 on Tuesday. The Brewers are 38-29 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 34-28 straight up when playing on no rest this season. What’s more, Milwaukee is 22-13 straight up as a favorite and 20-18 straight up as the road team this season.

The numbers for the Angels aren’t good. Los Angeles is 12-23 straight up as the home team and 27-38 straight up as an underdog this season. Furthermore, the Angels are 25-36 straight up when playing on no rest and 24-36 in non-division games this season. The Brewers are the better team, so I’m picking them to win the game outright in Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Brewers vs. Angels MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -136