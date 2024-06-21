Braves vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

World Series contenders clash in the Bronx in Friday night’s Braves vs. Yankees matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET. With Chris Sale set to oppose Carlos Rodon in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight in the Bronx?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Atlanta Braves (-112) at 972 New York Yankees (-104); o/u 8

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Braves vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Murphy has monster day vs. Tigers

Sean Murphy went 4-for-4 and hit a pair of two-run homers as the Braves bested the Tigers 7-0 on Wednesday. A big game for a slumping hitter. Murphy, who missed most of April and May, hadn’t achieved even a two-hit game in his 15 previous starts this season. He had totaled one homer and four RBI in 56 plate appearances. His OPS jumped from .408 to .625 today.

Torres injury not considered to be serious

Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t expect Gleyber Torres’ groin injury to be anything major, according to the New York Daily News. Torres left Thursday’s game against the Orioles with the injury, but the good news is the Yankees skipper isn’t anticipating a major injury. Expect Torres to stay off the injured list and return to the Yankees’ lineup over the weekend.

Braves vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 9 games against NY Yankees

The total has gone OVER in 14 of NY Yankees’ last 20 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Yankees’ last 9 games against Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Atlanta’s last 27 games on the road

Braves vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION:

Take New York. The Yankees have hit a small bump in the road of late but they’re still 31-13 in their last 44 games overall. They’re also 8-3 in their last 11 interleague games, are 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Friday and are 12-5 in their last 17 contests when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Braves are just 1-5 in their last six road games and have dropped five out of their last six games in the Bronx.

Braves vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -104