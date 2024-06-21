Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Yankees

    World Series contenders clash in the Bronx in Friday night’s Braves vs. Yankees matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET. With Chris Sale set to oppose Carlos Rodon in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight in the Bronx?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 Atlanta Braves (-112) at 972 New York Yankees (-104); o/u 8

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Braves vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Murphy has monster day vs. Tigers

    Sean Murphy went 4-for-4 and hit a pair of two-run homers as the Braves bested the Tigers 7-0 on Wednesday. A big game for a slumping hitter. Murphy, who missed most of April and May, hadn’t achieved even a two-hit game in his 15 previous starts this season. He had totaled one homer and four RBI in 56 plate appearances. His OPS jumped from .408 to .625 today.

    Torres injury not considered to be serious

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t expect Gleyber Torres’ groin injury to be anything major, according to the New York Daily News. Torres left Thursday’s game against the Orioles with the injury, but the good news is the Yankees skipper isn’t anticipating a major injury. Expect Torres to stay off the injured list and return to the Yankees’ lineup over the weekend.

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 9 games against NY Yankees

    The total has gone OVER in 14 of NY Yankees’ last 20 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Yankees’ last 9 games against Atlanta

    The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Atlanta’s last 27 games on the road

    Braves vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION:

    Take New York. The Yankees have hit a small bump in the road of late but they’re still 31-13 in their last 44 games overall. They’re also 8-3 in their last 11 interleague games, are 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Friday and are 12-5 in their last 17 contests when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Braves are just 1-5 in their last six road games and have dropped five out of their last six games in the Bronx.

    Braves vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -104

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com