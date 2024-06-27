Braves vs. White Sox: Will the over cash for bettors in Chicago?

The Braves and White Sox will play a makeup game in Chicago on Thursday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. With the number sitting at just 8 runs, will this Braves vs. White Sox matchup cash the over for bettors at Guaranteed Rate Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Atlanta Braves (-300) at 968 Chicago White Sox (+245); o/u 8

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Braves vs. White Sox: Bettors love Atlanta on Thursday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kelenic productive in win vs. Cards

Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-4 with a run scored against the Cardinals on Wednesday. After slugging a homer in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals, Kelenic collected three more hits in the second game. His base hit in the eighth inning drove in the only run of the game for Atlanta. The 24-year-old outfielder has performed well since taking over the leadoff spot. He’s slashing .279/.318/.457 with eight homers and three steals across 223 plate appearances.

Sheets considered day-to-day following injury

Gavin Sheets is considered day-to-day after X-rays on his injured heel came back negative on Friday. Sheets was pulled from Wednesday night’s battle against the Dodgers after jamming his left heel while rounding second base after his double. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the White Sox give him a day off on Thursday, but don’t expect the 28-year-old slugger to require any sort of extended absence.

Braves vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League.

White Sox are 3-24 SU in their last 27 games played on a Thursday when playing at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Braves are 23-7 SU in their last 30 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Braves vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Braves’ last 12 interleague matchups, is 5-2 in their last seven games played on a Thursday and is 5-1 in their last six contests when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the under is 12-3 in the White Sox’ last 15 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home matchups and is 12-3 in their last 15 contests played in June.

Braves vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8