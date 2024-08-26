Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves head to Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:40 PM ET on Monday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (ATL) vs. Bailey Ober (MIN)

The Atlanta Braves are 70-60 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 57-73 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 72-58 straight up this year. Minnesota is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 62-68 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Atlanta Braves (-109) at 972 Minnesota Twins (-110); o/u 7.5

7:40 PM ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Braves vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson drove in the team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Nationals on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the left-handed hitter from Atlanta went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Olson is batting .226 with 22 homers, 66 RBIs, and a .729 OPS across 547 plate appearances. Matt Olson will have the platoon edge over Twins right-handed starter Bailey Ober on Monday. That fact means Olson could be worth a look in most DFS formats.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins left fielder Willi Castro reached base twice in his club’s 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the switch hitter from Puerto Rico went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Across 526 plate appearances this season, Castro is hitting .253 with 11 homers, 50 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a .742 OPS. Willi Castro is batting .271 with a .773 OPS at home this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Target Field on Monday.

Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Atlanta is 32-27 straight up after a loss this season.

Minnesota is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Minnesota is 16-21 straight up in interleague games this season.

Braves vs. Twins Betting Prediction

Atlanta has been on a hot streak over the past 3+ weeks. Since August 10th, the Braves are 10-5 straight up with a trio of three-game winning streaks over that stretch. A few other numbers point to Atlanta winning this game outright on Monday. The Braves are 24-13 straight up in interleague games this season, which is the third-best mark in baseball. Atlanta is also 48-42 straight up in non-division games and 58-50 straight up when playing on no rest this year. When you add in the fact that Atlanta starting pitcher Max Fried has an ERA of 3.23 and an opponent batting average of .196 in road games this season, the case for the Braves becomes even stronger. I’m taking Atlanta as a slight money-line underdog in Minnesota on Monday night.

Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -109