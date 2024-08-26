Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Braves vs. Twins

    The Atlanta Braves head to Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:40 PM ET on Monday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Twins betting prediction.  

    Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Max Fried (ATL) vs. Bailey Ober (MIN) 

    The Atlanta Braves are 70-60 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 57-73 ATS this season.

    The Minnesota Twins are 72-58 straight up this year. Minnesota is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 62-68 ATS this season.

    Braves vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    971 Atlanta Braves (-109) at 972 Minnesota Twins (-110); o/u 7.5

    7:40 PM ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Braves vs. Twins Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

    Braves first baseman Matt Olson drove in the team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Nationals on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the left-handed hitter from Atlanta went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Olson is batting .226 with 22 homers, 66 RBIs, and a .729 OPS across 547 plate appearances. Matt Olson will have the platoon edge over Twins right-handed starter Bailey Ober on Monday. That fact means Olson could be worth a look in most DFS formats.

    Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

    Twins left fielder Willi Castro reached base twice in his club’s 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the switch hitter from Puerto Rico went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Across 526 plate appearances this season, Castro is hitting .253 with 11 homers, 50 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a .742 OPS. Willi Castro is batting .271 with a .773 OPS at home this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Target Field on Monday. 

    Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

    Atlanta is 32-27 straight up after a loss this season.

    Minnesota is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

    Minnesota is 16-21 straight up in interleague games this season.

    Braves vs. Twins Betting Prediction

    Atlanta has been on a hot streak over the past 3+ weeks. Since August 10th, the Braves are 10-5 straight up with a trio of three-game winning streaks over that stretch. A few other numbers point to Atlanta winning this game outright on Monday. The Braves are 24-13 straight up in interleague games this season, which is the third-best mark in baseball. Atlanta is also 48-42 straight up in non-division games and 58-50 straight up when playing on no rest this year. When you add in the fact that Atlanta starting pitcher Max Fried has an ERA of 3.23 and an opponent batting average of .196 in road games this season, the case for the Braves becomes even stronger. I’m taking Atlanta as a slight money-line underdog in Minnesota on Monday night.

    Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -109

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com