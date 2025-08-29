Braves vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly beat Atlanta at home?

The Atlanta Braves remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:45 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+, and it’s the second game of a four-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Bryce Elder (ATL) vs. Ranger Suarez (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 61-73 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 61-73 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 77-57 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 69-65 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Atlanta Braves (+150) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-183); o/u 8.5

6:45 PM ET, Friday, August 29, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Apple TV+

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson reached base 3 times in his team’s 19-4 loss to the Phillies on Thursday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 1 for 2 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Olson is hitting .266 with 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .820 across 515 at-bats. Matt Olson is batting .283 with an OPS of .838 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 19-4 win over the Braves on Thursday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2022 NL home run leader went 4 for 6 with 4 home runs, 9 RBIs, and 4 runs scored. Schwarber is hitting .248 with 49 homers, 119 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .956 in 500 at-bats this year. The 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .271 with an OPS of 1.043 in home games this season. That fact makes Kyle Schwarber worth a look in DFS for Friday’s game at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

Atlanta is 44-51 straight up in National League games this season.

Philadelphia is 50-42 straight up in National League games this season.

Philadelphia is 21-18 straight up in division games this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia here. A couple of numbers will illustrate why. The Phillies are 43-22 straight up as the home team and 37-18 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, Philadelphia is 41-35 straight up after a win and 64-42 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Phillies are 62-47 straight up when playing on no rest and 75-51 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Philadelphia -183 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -183