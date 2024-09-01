Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) vs. Aaron Nola (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 74-62 straight up this year. Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 62-74 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 80-56 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 68-68 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Atlanta Braves (+120) at 960 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves right fielder Jorge Soler recorded a hit in his team’s 3-0 loss to the Phillies on Saturday night. In that game, the 32-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single. For the season, Soler is batting .232 with 17 homers, 52 RBIs, and a .755 OPS across 481 plate appearances. Jorge Soler is hitting .286 in 21 career at-bats against Phillies starter Aaron Nola. That means the Braves outfielder could have some DFS value on Sunday night.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa had multiple hits and multiple RBIs in his club’s 3-0 win over the Braves on Saturday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, Sosa went 2 for 2 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Across 242 plate appearances this season, the Panama City, Panama native is batting .269 with 7 homers, 29 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, and a .768 OPS. Edmundo Sosa is hitting .284 during night games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Sunday night’s contest.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 34-27 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 23-20 straight up in division games this season.

Philadelphia is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games against Atlanta.

The under is 79-52-5 in Atlanta’s games this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

The Braves have been good against the Phillies this year. Atlanta is 7-5 straight up against Philadelphia in 2024, and the Braves have only lost consecutive games to the Phillies one time this season. A few numbers bolster the case for Atlanta. The Braves are 66-59 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 38-34 straight up as the road team this year. Furthermore, Atlanta is 62-52 straight up when playing on no rest and 6-3 straight up in the last 9 games started by right-handed pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach. Because these teams are fairly even, I like the Braves to win outright and earn a split of this four-game series on Sunday night. Atlanta on the money line is the pick.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES +120