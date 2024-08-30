Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:40 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the second game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Reynaldo Lopez (ATL) vs. Ranger Suarez (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 73-61 straight up this year. Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 61-73 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 79-55 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 67-67 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Atlanta Braves (+115) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-135); o/u 7.5

6:40 PM ET, Friday, August 30, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson drove in 75% of his team’s runs in their 5-4 loss to the Phillies on Thursday night. In that game, the 2023 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Olson is batting .234 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs, and a .760 OPS across 565 plate appearances. Matt Olson has an OPS of .804 against left-handed pitching this season, making him an interesting DFS option against Phillies lefty starter Ranger Suarez on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh had a big day at the plate in his club’s 5-4 win over the Braves on Thursday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 6’4” left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 392 plate appearances this season, Marsh is batting .246 with 14 homers, 51 RBIs, and a .743 OPS. Brandon Marsh is hitting .306 with an OPS of .894 over the past 15 days. That fact makes the Phillies outfielder worthy of DFS consideration on Friday.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 9-10 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Atlanta is 46-48 in National League games this season.

Philadelphia is 45-33 straight up after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 21-14 straight up in division games this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

As of this writing, the Phillies are one game behind the Dodgers for the best record in the National League. Philadelphia is 79-55 straight up this season. As you might expect, the Phillies have been superb in several different scenarios in 2024. Philadelphia is 58-35 straight up in National League games and 69-48 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Furthermore, the Phillies are 74-52 straight up when playing a team on equal rest and 43-20 straight up as a home favorite this season. The Phillies are tied with the Dodgers for the best straight-up home record in baseball this season at 45-23, and I like the Phils to improve that figure on Friday night. I’m taking the Phillies on the money at home in this one.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -135