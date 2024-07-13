Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Padres betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Reynaldo Lopez (ATL) vs. Dylan Cease (SD)

The Atlanta Braves are 52-41 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 43-50 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 49-48 straight up this year. San Diego is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 48-49 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Atlanta Braves (-110) at 960 San Diego Padres (-108); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: FOX

Braves vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna continued his torrid 2024 campaign in his club’s 6-1 win over the Padres on Friday night. In that contest, Ozuna went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. He’s been crushing this season to the tune of a .301/.377/.584 slash line with 26 homers and 77 RBIs. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.045 in night games this season. That fact means Ozuna is worth a look in DFS for Saturday night’s showdown with the Padres.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres third baseman Manny Machado drove in his team’s only run in their 6-1 loss to the Braves on Friday. The former Oriole went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the defeat. For the season, Machado is hitting .261 with 12 homers, 51 RBIs, and an OPS of .723. He is hitting better against righties (.268 average, 8 homers) than against lefties (.241 average, 4 homers) this year. That makes Machado an interesting DFS option at third base against Braves right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on Saturday.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 26-25 straight up after a win this season.

Atlanta is 38-29 straight up in non-division games this season.

San Diego is 22-25 straight up after a loss this season.

San Diego is 25-27 straight up as the home team this season.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Prediction

Atlanta will trot out right-handed starter Reynaldo Lopez to pitch on Saturday. He’s in the midst of a career year. Lopez is 7-2 this season with a sparkling 1.71 ERA and a solid 1.13 WHIP. He’s striking out more than a batter per inning (9.3 K/9), opponents are hitting just .209 off of him, and he’s posted a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.7 this season. Lopez has tossed 9 quality starts this year and has recorded an ERA of under 2.00 in each month that he’s pitched in 2024.

Reynaldo Lopez has already faced the Padres this season. On May 20th, he went 6.1 innings and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 4. Lopez took a no-decision in that game as the Braves ultimately lost 6-5. I can see Reynaldo Lopez pitching well again against San Diego on Saturday, but this time with a different result. I’m taking the Braves on the money line in this one.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -110