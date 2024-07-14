Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Chris Sale will oppose Randy Vasquez in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Petco Park. With the Braves listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, where is the value today from San Diego?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Atlanta Braves (-155) at 910 San Diego Padres (+142); o/u 7

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego

Braves vs. Padres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

The Braves dropped to 52-42 after losing 4-0 yesteday to the Padres. Marcell Ozuna had a nice game despite the loss going 2-3 at the plate. Atlanta looks to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres improved to 50-48 after defeating the Braves yesterday. Dylan Cease was excellent on the mound yesterday for San Diego, throwing six innings of shutout baseball and recording 11 strikeouts. The Padres go for the series victory on Sunday.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Padres are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Padres.

Braves vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Braves. Chris Sale has been excellent for Atlanta all season, while Randy Vasquez has been up and down for the Padres. After getting shutout last night, the Atlanta offense will make adjustments in the series finale. Braves win the series finale from San Diego.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Atlanta -155