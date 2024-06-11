Braves vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Max Fried set to oppose Albert Suarez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for Tuesday night’s Braves vs. Orioles series opener from Baltimore? First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Atlanta Braves (-136) at 960 Baltimore Orioles (+116); o/u 8

6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Braves vs. Orioles: Bettors backing Baltimore in series opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kelenic hits three-run homer in loss

Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday. Kelenic was in the starting lineup on Sunday despite the Nationals starting a left-hander, and he has emerged into a full-time role with Ronald Acuna Jr. out. The home run was a no-doubter that traveled 413 feet at 107.8 mph. It was just his fourth of the season and now gives him 15 RBI to go along with a solid .265/.304/.417 slash line. You’re not likely to get consistent production from Kelenic, but he has gone 6-for-20 to start the month of June with five strikeouts in six games. If you’re in deeper formats and need a player who will be in a good starting lineup most days, Kelenic can fill that void.

Henderson hits 21st homer of the season

Gunnar Henderson went 3-for-5 with his 21st home run of the season on Monday, leading the Orioles to a 5-2 victory over the Rays. Henderson led off the contest with a gargantuan 430-foot moonshot to straightaway center field — his seventh leadoff homer of the season — to give the Orioles an early advantage and put him just three round-trippers behind Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 24 big flies. He also added a pair of additional hits, including a double, to cap off a stellar three-hit performance. It was his fifth three-hit effort of the year and 20th multi-hit game. The 22-year-old fantasy stalwart has been on an absolute tear since the start of June, batting .350 (14-for-40) with three homers and one steal over 10 games during that span.

Braves vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Atlanta’s last 13 games against an opponent in the American League.

Braves are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games played on a Tuesday.

Braves vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 14-4 in their last 18 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven home contests and are 16-5 in their last 21 meetings with an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the Braves are just 1-4 in their last five games overall and have dropped four out of their last five games on the road.

Braves vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +116