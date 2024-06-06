Braves vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League East rivals meet in Thursday night’s Braves vs. Nationals matchup at 6:45 p.m. ET. With Reynaldo Lopez set to oppose Mitchell Parker in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Atlanta Braves (-186) at 904 Washington Nationals (+156); o/u 8.5

6:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Braves vs. Nationals: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Duvall’s slump continues

Adam Duvall went 0-for-3 on Wednesday, leaving him 3-for-26 in his last seven games. Duvall homered in the game in which Ronald Acuña Jr. was hurt and then did so again the next day after becoming the Braves’ full-time right fielder, but he’s slumped since, putting him at .191/.277/.357 for the season. If this continues, the Braves might not be able to wait until the trade deadline to find themselves an additional outfielder.

Gallo drives in Nats’ lone run

Joey Gallo went 1-for-2 and drove in the Nationals’ lone run in Wednesday afternoon’s loss to the Mets. Gallo led off the sixth inning with a single but was quickly erased on a double play ball. He then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly off of Luis Severino in the eighth inning to finally get the Nats on the board. The 30-year-old slugger has been about as expected this season — hitting .164/.285/.336 with five homers, 11 RBI and a 65/19 K/BB ratio over 151 plate appearances.

Braves vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

Nationals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Braves are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Washington

Nationals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

Braves are 21-4 SU in their last 25 games when playing on the road against Washington

Braves vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has fallen under in 29 out of the Braves’ last 39 games overall, is 16-6 in their last 22 road games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when facing a divisional opponent. Given Atlanta’s current struggles at the dish, don’t be surprised if tonight’s National League East matchup turns into a pitcher’s duel.

Braves vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5