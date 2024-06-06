Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Nationals

    National League East rivals meet in Thursday night’s Braves vs. Nationals matchup at 6:45 p.m. ET. With Reynaldo Lopez set to oppose Mitchell Parker in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s series opener?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Atlanta Braves (-186) at 904 Washington Nationals (+156); o/u 8.5

    6:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Braves vs. Nationals: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Duvall’s slump continues

    Adam Duvall went 0-for-3 on Wednesday, leaving him 3-for-26 in his last seven games. Duvall homered in the game in which Ronald Acuña Jr. was hurt and then did so again the next day after becoming the Braves’ full-time right fielder, but he’s slumped since, putting him at .191/.277/.357 for the season. If this continues, the Braves might not be able to wait until the trade deadline to find themselves an additional outfielder.

    Gallo drives in Nats’ lone run

    Joey Gallo went 1-for-2 and drove in the Nationals’ lone run in Wednesday afternoon’s loss to the Mets. Gallo led off the sixth inning with a single but was quickly erased on a double play ball. He then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly off of Luis Severino in the eighth inning to finally get the Nats on the board. The 30-year-old slugger has been about as expected this season — hitting .164/.285/.336 with five homers, 11 RBI and a 65/19 K/BB ratio over 151 plate appearances.

    Nationals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Braves are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Washington

    Nationals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

    Braves are 21-4 SU in their last 25 games when playing on the road against Washington

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in 29 out of the Braves’ last 39 games overall, is 16-6 in their last 22 road games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when facing a divisional opponent. Given Atlanta’s current struggles at the dish, don’t be surprised if tonight’s National League East matchup turns into a pitcher’s duel.

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com