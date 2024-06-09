Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Braves vs. Nationals

    The Braves vs. Nationals series draws to a close on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. With Max Fried set to oppose DJ Herz in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the 9.5-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Atlanta Braves (-168) at 954 Washington Nationals (+142); o/u 9.5

    1:45 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 8, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Braves vs. Nationals: Public Bettors love Atlanta in finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Murphy hits solo home run in loss to Nats

    Sean Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Nationals on Saturday. Murphy finally got on the board with his first home run of the season, taking Derek Law deep for a solo shot to lead off the seventh inning. Though, it was just the tenth game for the 29-year-old backstop as he missed extended time with an oblique injury.

    Rosario collects two hits in Nats’ win

    Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI against the Braves on Saturday. Rosario put the Nationals on the board in the first inning with a two-run double off Charlie Morton. He drove in a third run in the fifth with a base hit. The 32-year-old outfielder is slashing .188/.245/.365 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and eight steals across 185 plate appearances.

    Nationals are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Atlanta

    Braves are 22-6 SU in their last 28 games when playing on the road against Washington

    Nationals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Braves are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in 31 out of the Braves’ last 42 games overall, is 17-6 in their last 23 road matchups and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when facing a divisional rival. The under is also 27-10 in Atlanta’s last 37 games when listed as a favorite.

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5

