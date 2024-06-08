Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Braves vs. Nationals

    Following Washington’s massive upset on Friday night, what’s in store for bettors when the Braves vs. Nationals series continues at 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday? The Braves will send Charlie Morton to the hill versus Mackenzie Gore.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 Atlanta Braves (-142) at 904 Washington Nationals (+120); o/u 8.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 8, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Braves vs. Nationals: Public Bettors favor Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ozuna now in the triple crown race

    Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two doubles against the Nationals on Friday. On a night when the Braves offense had only four hits against Nationals starter Jake Irvin, Ozuna managed to double off Irvin twice. Ozuna is up to .316 on the season and could be in competition with Shohei Ohtani for the triple crown in the National League if he keeps this up.

    Abrams starting to heat up

    CJ Abrams went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base against the Braves on Friday. Abrams’ steal was his ninth of the season. After racking up 47 steals last year, fantasy managers sure would like to see him run more this year. The double was also nice to see as Abrams continues to hit better and for more power than most people expected when he was a prospect.

    Nationals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

    Braves are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Washington

    Nationals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home

    Braves are 22-5 SU in their last 27 games when playing on the road against Washington

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 31-10 in the Braves’ last 41 games overall, is 17-5 in their last 22 road contests and is 20-8 in their last 28 league matchups. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Nationals’ last five games against the Braves.

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

