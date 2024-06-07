Close Menu
    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Braves vs. Nationals

    It took a while, the Braves finally showed signs of life again offensively. Will it be enough to help cash the over in Friday night’s Braves vs. Nationals series, which continues at 6:45 p.m. ET from Nationals Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Atlanta Braves (-210) at 952 Washington Nationals (+176); o/u 8

    6:45 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Braves vs. Nationals: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ozuna leads National League in Home Runs

    Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run against the Nationals on Thursday. Ozuna leads the National League with 18 home runs and 55 RBI. He continues to carry the Braves offense and fantasy teams alike this season.

    Abrams’ power display continues in loss

    CJ Abrams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Braves on Thursday. The home run was Abrams’ 10th of the season. He had slumped and missed time with shoulder soreness last week, but seemed unbothered on Thursday. Abrams continues to show more power than he did last year as his .211 ISO is a lot better than the .167 ISO he had last year.

    Nationals are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games

    Braves are 22-4 SU in their last 26 games when playing on the road against Washington

    Nationals are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Braves are 24-5 SU in their last 29 games played in June

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 30-10 in the Braves’ last 40 games overall, is 15-5 in their last 20 road games and is 19-8 in their last 27 league matchups. The total has also gone under in nine out of Atlanta’s last 11 divisional contests, is 5-1 in the Braves’ last six games played on a Friday and is 26-9 the last 35 games they’ve been favored.

    Braves vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

