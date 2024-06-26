Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will over cash for bettors?

Following a postponement on Tuesday night, the Braves vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Will these two teams combine for enough runs to cash the over tonight when Bryce Elder opposes Andre Pallante?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Atlanta Braves (-184) at 906 St. Louis Cardinals (+154); o/u 8

7:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Braves vs. Cardinals: Bettors Love Atlanta to rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Anderson hits 10-day injured list

Braves placed INF Brian Anderson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 22, with a bacterial infection. Anderson was not with Atlanta Monday while dealing with the lower-body infection, and he’ll now be out for at least a week while recovering. The 31-year-old is replaced on the roster by Luke Williams, with Williams being recalled from Triple-A in the corresponding transaction.

Nootbaar progresses in rehab

Lars Nootbaar (oblique) progressed to taking on-field batting practice on Tuesday. It was Nootbaar’s first time hitting on the field since landing on the injured list back in late May with a moderate oblique strain. The 26-year-old outfielder, who has been snake-bitten by injuries this season, told reporters afterwards that he’s close to heading out on a rehab assignment. Barring something unexpected, he should be back at some point in early July.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 15 games when playing as the underdog

Braves are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games at home

Braves are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Braves’ last seven games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 matchups against an opponent from the National League Central and is 8-3 in their last 11 contests played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Cardinals’ last 12 games played on a Wednesday and is 25-10 in their last 35 games when listed as the underdog.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8